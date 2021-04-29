wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Golfs in WWE 24 Extra Clip, Clip of Carmella on The Bellas Podcast

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz WWE 24

– A new bonus clip is available for WWE 24: The Miz, where Miz goes golfing with his dad and his daughter Monroe. That video is available below:

As noted, WWE Superstar Carmella recently appeared on The Bellas Podcast. You can view a video clip of her on the show below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rob Van Dam, WWE, WWE Icons, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading