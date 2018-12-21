WWE News: Gran Metalik Tweet Causes Departure Rumors, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match, Zack Ryder Posts Classic Photo

– Gran Metalik polled his fans on Twitter with the options “the independents” or “CMLL”, without context. This has led to rumors that the Lucha House Party member will be leaving WWE. It’s unknown when his current contract expires.

🤔 — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) December 21, 2018

– Zack Ryder posted a throwback photo from 2011 on Twitter:

– WWE has posted the full 2008 Royal Rumble match online.