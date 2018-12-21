Quantcast

 

WWE News: Gran Metalik Tweet Causes Departure Rumors, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match, Zack Ryder Posts Classic Photo

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gran Metalik WWE 205 Live WWE Main Event

– Gran Metalik polled his fans on Twitter with the options “the independents” or “CMLL”, without context. This has led to rumors that the Lucha House Party member will be leaving WWE. It’s unknown when his current contract expires.

– Zack Ryder posted a throwback photo from 2011 on Twitter:

– WWE has posted the full 2008 Royal Rumble match online.

