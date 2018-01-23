wrestling / News
WWE News: Initial Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Numbers Drop Significantly, Highlights From Week Two
– The live viewership count for week two of the Mixed Match Challenge topped out at 91,900 on Facebook Watch. Per Wrestling Inc, the numbers are down 32% from last week’s premiere live peak of 135,600. The total viewership is 504,100 thus far; you can see it here.
– WWE posted highlights from The Miz and Asuka’s win over Big E. and Carmella in week two of the show. You can see pics and video from WWE’s Twitter account below.
#TheNewDay and @CarmellaWWE are looking positively F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge! See Week 2 of the #WWEMMC, now streaming on Facebook Watch: https://t.co/p6lkHMMtXA pic.twitter.com/K5haW6wjCt
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018
Think you can GIVE @WWEAsuka an "L"? THINK AGAIN!!!! #WWEMMC @CarmellaWWE @WWEBigE @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/Gol5mdO3r0
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018
Strike @WWEAsuka and she'll come back FIGHTING! #WWEMMC @CarmellaWWE @WWEBigE @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/JvLSCTO9OP
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018
Safe to say @mikethemiz and @WWEAsuka are bringing "IT" to @WWEBigE & @CarmellaWWE in the #WWEMMC, in the form of the #ITKicks! pic.twitter.com/jwG7Ekpeez
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018
NEXT TUESDAY: #RAW's @AlexaBliss_WWE and @BraunStrowman collide with #SDLive's @BeckyLynchWWE and @SamiZayn on #WWEMMC, exclusively on Facebook Watch! pic.twitter.com/PquaTAuV4X
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018
NEXT WEEK on @WWE Mixed Match Challenge, @BraunStrowman and @AlexaBliss_WWE will battle @SamiZayn & @BeckyLynchWWE! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/GUhSBrp2u0
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018