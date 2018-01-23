WWE News: Initial Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Numbers Drop Significantly, Highlights From Week Two

– The live viewership count for week two of the Mixed Match Challenge topped out at 91,900 on Facebook Watch. Per Wrestling Inc, the numbers are down 32% from last week’s premiere live peak of 135,600. The total viewership is 504,100 thus far; you can see it here.

– WWE posted highlights from The Miz and Asuka’s win over Big E. and Carmella in week two of the show. You can see pics and video from WWE’s Twitter account below.