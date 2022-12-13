wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Looks Back at 20 Years of Tribute to the Troops, Kofi Kingston Plays The Devil In Me, Roman Reigns Best Moments of 2022

December 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar John Cena looked back at the last 20 Years of WWE Tribute to the Troops:

– Kofi Kingston played The Devil In Me on UpUpDownDown:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Roman Reigns’ Best Moments of 2022:

