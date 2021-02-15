wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Playlist Highlights Viscera’s Greatest Moments

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In the newest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas on WWE’s YouTube channel, resident WWE artist Rob Schamberger creates a portrait of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae for a Valentine’s Day special. You can watch the video below.

– Viscera is the focus of the newest installment of WWE Playlist. The video looks at some of the most memorable moments from the late WWE superstar’s career, including winning King of the Ring as Mabel back in 1995, noteworthy matches against The Undertaker and John Cena, and much more.

