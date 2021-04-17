WWE News: Karrion Kross Would Be ‘Honored and Very Ready’ to Face John Cena, Bianca Belair Wants the Four Horsewomen

– In response to a fan post on Twitter, Karrion Kross commented on facing John Cena in his potential WWE retirement match. A fan responded Kross as the response to the question of “Who do you think John Cena’s retirement match should be against?”

Kross commented to the fan who thinks it should be him against Cena. He wrote, “I would be honored…And VERY ready.” You can view that exchange below.

Kross recently recaptured the NXT Championship for the second time. He defeated Finn Balor to win the title at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2.

I would be honored… And VERY ready. https://t.co/Ar6Ikwhwmx — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

– Bianca Belair appeared on WWE Talking Smack earlier today, where she spoke about having her eyes on the Four Horsewomen of WWE as her next opponents. Now that she’s beaten Sasha Banks and Bayley, she wants to be the first woman to be all of WWE’s Four Horsewomen. You can see the clip below.