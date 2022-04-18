WWE News: Lacey Evans Says Not To Feel Sorry For Her, More Classic WWF Superstars Episodes on Peacock Today, Every Title Change At Wrestlemania Backlash

– In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans told fans not to feel sorry for her and quoted Victor Hugo. Evans has been detailing her history on recent episodes of Smackdown ahead of her in-ring return.

She wrote: ““Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” – Victor Hugo Don’t feel sorry for me. Feel sorry for the ones who couldn’t break me. #BreakTheCycle #WeCanDoIt #MondayMotivation”

– WWE will be added several new episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network and Peacock today. The episodes will run from April to June 1995, covering the time between Wrestlemania XI and King of the Ring 1995.

– WWE has posted a new edition of Playlist looking at every title change at Wrestlemania Backlash.