WWE News: Mike Kanellis on His 205 Live Return, 16th Anniversary of Eddie Guerrero Beating Brock Lesnar, Full Elimination Chamber 2011 Match

– Mike Kanellis returned to WWE 205 Live this week. He teamed up with Tony Nese to beat Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari. Kanellis later commented on his return to the show on Twitter, which you can see below. Kanellis wrote, “I missed you guys.”

– Today marks the 16th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero beating Brock Lesnar to capture the world title back at No Way Out 2004. You can check out a clip from the match below.

– WWE released the full Raw Elimination Chamber match video from the 2011 event. The match featured John Cena, Randy Orton, Sheamus, John Morrison, R-Truth and CM Punk going against each other to get a WWE title match at WrestleMania XXVII.