WWE News: More WWF Superstars Added to Peacock, Cesaro On Out of Character
September 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Peacock has added new classic episodes of WWF Superstars to the service. PWInnsider reports that additional episodes of the show from summer 1994 have been added.
– Cesaro was the guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character show, which you can see below. The episode is described as follows:
“On Episode 26 of Out of Character, Cesaro joins Ryan Satin to discuss: His WrestleMania 37 win over Seth Rollins, feud with Roman Reigns, representing Switzerland, and UFOs.”