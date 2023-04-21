WWE News: Mustafa Ali Vlog From Jeddah, Dominik Mysterio’s Career Review, More

– The WWE Shop has released new merch, including a Hart-Austin Rivals shirt, a series of plaques with included match canvas, and a Funko Pop figure of Rocky Maivia.

– WWE posted a video from Mustafa Ali during his RAmadan spent in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, detailed as:

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shares his one-of-a-kind experience of performing Umrah in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the month of Ramadan.

– WWE featured a career summary video featuring Dominik Mysterio that you can find below, detailed as:

Relive Dominik Mysterio’s entire WWE career in one hour, from watching his father Rey Mysterio at ringside to battling Rey at WrestleMania 39.

– Celtic Warrior Workouts hosted a video with Bron Breakker, described as:

Two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker joins Sheamus for an all-out arm workout. From his journey in college football to the NFL to NXT, Bron Breakker gives the WWE Universe a deep dive into his workout style and shows off his incredible strength.

– UpUpDownDown posted a video to YouTube promoting the Quasi film on Hulu, detailed as: