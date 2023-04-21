wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Vlog From Jeddah, Dominik Mysterio’s Career Review, More
– The WWE Shop has released new merch, including a Hart-Austin Rivals shirt, a series of plaques with included match canvas, and a Funko Pop figure of Rocky Maivia.
– WWE posted a video from Mustafa Ali during his RAmadan spent in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, detailed as:
WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shares his one-of-a-kind experience of performing Umrah in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the month of Ramadan.
– WWE featured a career summary video featuring Dominik Mysterio that you can find below, detailed as:
Relive Dominik Mysterio’s entire WWE career in one hour, from watching his father Rey Mysterio at ringside to battling Rey at WrestleMania 39.
– Celtic Warrior Workouts hosted a video with Bron Breakker, described as:
Two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker joins Sheamus for an all-out arm workout. From his journey in college football to the NFL to NXT, Bron Breakker gives the WWE Universe a deep dive into his workout style and shows off his incredible strength.
– UpUpDownDown posted a video to YouTube promoting the Quasi film on Hulu, detailed as:
The cast of the Hulu film Quasi starring Broken Lizard comedy troupe members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske are in the house with Austin Creed & Tyler Breeze to discuss the film, available today on Hulu! What do the former Super Troopers have to say about their newest comedy, and how will they fare in a chaotic battle of Stick Fight on PS5?!
