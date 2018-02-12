wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Warns Elimination Chamber Participants, WWE Looks at Memorable Local Competitors, One Man Gang Celebrates a Birthday
February 12, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is Nia Jax, sending a warning to the Elimination Chamber competitors
.@NiaJaxWWE issues a warning to the competitors in the first ever Women’s #EliminationChamber Match from backstage at #WWEFresno. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/UfIGbpljvY
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2018
– Here is a new WWE top 10 video, looking at memorable local enhancement talents.
– The One Man Gang turns 58 years old today.