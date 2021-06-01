WWE News: Note on Hopes for Season 2 of Most Wanted Treasures, Two-Hour Episode, Mustafa Ali Says Mansoor Is Understanding It Now

– PWInsider reports that WWE sources are hoping that WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures are hoping the show will be renewed for a second season by A&E. A second season has not yet been confirmed for the reality show. The show currently airs Sunday nights at 10:00 pm EST on the network following A&E’s WWE Biography show.

– Additionally, PWInsider revealed the following synopses for the next three episodes of Most Wanted Treasures airing throughout the month of June. Also, PWInsider reports that the June 13 episode will be a two-hour one.

Sunday, June 6

“Every WWE fan of the 1980’s remembers Brutus The Barber Beefcake and his signature sheers. Reuniting with his former tag team partner, Greg The Hammer Valentine, this legendary Dream Team sets out to find Brutus’s quintessential clippers.”

Sunday, June 13

“Stephanie McMahon enlists two living WWE giants, Paul “The Big Show” Wight and “The World’s Strongest Man,” Mark Henry, to recover lost memorabilia of the incomparable Andre the Giant”

Sunday, June 20

“The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair leads the quest in search of the most esteemed holy grail item in WWE history: the Butterfly Robe from Ric’s WWE debut at the 1992 Royal Rumble; the search leaves no stone unturned as Ric retraces his path to stardom.”

– Mustafa Ali appeared on last night’s Raw and tried to warn Mansoor that no one there can be trusted. He later shared a follow-up tweet after Raw directed at Mansoor.

Mustafa Ali wrote, “Now you’re getting it. #WWERaw” You can view his tweet below.