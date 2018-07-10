WWE News: Note on WWE Not Mentioning Brock Lesnar on Raw, Lacey Evans To Appear on Dana Warrior’s Podcast

– The big news over the weekend was WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar showing up at UFC 226 to set up his UFC return. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), there was no mention of Lesnar on Raw last night, despite the fact that his appearance fits perfectly with WWE’s storyline about Lesnar wanting to leave the company for the UFC. Meltzer speculated that “something’s up,” and that something has to have changed regarding the company’s relationship with Lesnar in the past week.

– Lacey Evans tweeted that she’ll be a guest this weekend on Dana Warrior‘s Total Warriors podcast…