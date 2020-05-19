wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Shares Photo With Michael Jordan, The Unbreakable Dreams of Drake Maverick Mini-Doc, Asuka Enjoys a Quiet Breakfast
– Paul Heyman shared a photo with himself and Michael Jordan on his Instagram account this week proving that the greatest basketball player of all time is a #PaulHeymanGuy, or so Paul Heyman says. You can check out the photo below.
Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you my client: Michael Jordan?
Several iconic Superstars have been Paul Heyman Guys, but did The Advocate’s clientele nearly extend to the hardwood to include legendary 14-time NBA All-Star Michael Jordan? That’s exactly what the WWE Universe was left to ponder after Heyman used Instagram to share an old photograph of himself and Jordan together.
“At some point in their careers, doesn’t every #GOAT aspire to be a #PaulHeymanGuy?” Heyman wrote on Instagram.
Heyman’s post comes on the heels of the conclusion of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a docuseries chronicling Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.
– WWE released a mini-documentary feature on Drake Maverick called “The Unbreakable Dreams of Drake Maverick” showcasing his quest to earn the Interim Cruiserweight Championship. You can view that video below.
Maverick wrote the following on the video on Twitter, “My story. Please tune in to @WWENXT TOMORROW NIGHT to see the where this ends.”
My story.
Please tune in to @WWENXT TOMORROW NIGHT to see the where this ends.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/bNAJ2l9hU2#WWE @WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iUqJZgRCqJ
— Spud (@WWEMaverick) May 19, 2020
– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka released a new video where she enjoys a quiet breakfast. You can check out that video below.
