WWE News: Randy Orton Gets Indy Talent a Look From WWE, Sage Beckett Update, WWE Looks at WrestleMania IX

– Randy Orton got indy wrestler Flash Flanagan a look from WWE officials this week. The Wrestling Observer reports that Flanagan was backstage at WWE shows from Sunday through Tuesday for that reason.

Flanagan, who has appeared on WWE before as an enhancement talent, worked regularly with Orton in Ohio Valley Wrestling when Orton was still in WWE’s developmental system. Flanagan is forty-three and mostly works for Hoosier Pro Wrestling and SICW Wrestling Explosion.

– Sage Beckett has changed her social media accounts to “MK” (short for MaryKate, her real first name) following her release from WWE. Her Twitter account no longer mentions wrestling and bills her as an “Actor, Model, Event Host, Herbalism & Wise Woman Practitioner.”

New handle…

Same woman… — MK (@MKGlidewell) March 14, 2018

– WWE posted the following video to Instagram looking at WrestleMania IX: