WWE News: Raw Day 1 Preview, Best of 2023 Raw Video Highlights

December 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 12-11-23 - Becky Lynch Nia Jax Image Credit: WWE

Last night’s edition of WWE Raw, which was a Best of 2023 special, previewed next week’s Raw Day 1 special, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax. The show is being held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night's Best of 2023 Raw special:













