wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Day 1 Preview, Best of 2023 Raw Video Highlights
December 26, 2023 | Posted by
– Last night’s edition of WWE Raw, which was a Best of 2023 special, previewed next week’s Raw Day 1 special, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax. The show is being held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.
#WWERaw kicks off 2024 with WWE Day 1 NEXT MONDAY!
🏆 @WWERollins vs. @DMcIntyreWWE – World Title
👊 @BeckyLynchWWE vs. Nia Jax – 5️⃣ Years in the Making
😈 @RheaRipley_WWE vs. @ivynile_wwe – #WomensTitle
📍 SAN DIEGO
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/F3hpVdPZwO pic.twitter.com/FJFThGEUpZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Best of 2023 Raw special: