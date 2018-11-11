Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock and Stephanie McMahon Commemorate Veterans Day, Full 1995 War Games Match

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock and Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to commemorate Veterans Day on Sunday. You can see the posts from the two below:

– WWE shared the following video of the full WCW Fall Brawl War Games match. The match pitted The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, and Sting) against The Dungeon of Doom (Kamala, The Zodiac, The Shark, and Meng):

