WWE News: The Rock and Stephanie McMahon Commemorate Veterans Day, Full 1995 War Games Match

– The Rock and Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to commemorate Veterans Day on Sunday. You can see the posts from the two below:

“Freedom is not free.” Thank you to the men and women in the armed forces who have fought/are fighting and for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. #VeteransDay #NeverForget https://t.co/9mWheSg60n — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 11, 2018

We look back at 100 years with honor in our eyes. Thank you to ALL OUR U.S. VETERANS — the warrior men and women who selflessly defend our rights and freedom. With boundless gratitude and respect. #veteransday — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2018

– WWE shared the following video of the full WCW Fall Brawl War Games match. The match pitted The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, and Sting) against The Dungeon of Doom (Kamala, The Zodiac, The Shark, and Meng):