WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Additional NXT Appearances, G4 Arena Update, Top 10 NXT Moments

– As previously reported, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on last night’s WWE NXT, appearing as Tony D’Angelo’s hand-picked opponent for Stacks and picked up the win. PWInsider reports that Nakamura will be making some additional NXT appearances.

– PWInsider also notes that there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was originally expected to air latest this month with appearances by Tyler Breeze and Bayley. However, with the recent shutdown of the network, it’s unknown if the episode will still surface. G4 was still airing programming as of last night.

– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available: