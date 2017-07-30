 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Fury, Rollins Comments on UFC 214

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Fury featuring Shinsuke Nakamura delivering fourteen of his deadliest Kinshasas ahead of his match with John Cena on Raw:

– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter reacting to the main event of UFC 214. Rollins is a friend of Cormier’s, who was in the crowd celebrating at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship

