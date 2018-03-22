 

WWE News: Southpaw Regional Wrestling Wins Comedy Award, War Machine Makes NXT In-Ring Debut (Pics)

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Southpaw Regional Wrestling won an award for Comedy Series at the Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference. WWE announced that the series won the award for series over five minutes and placed third in the category of Brand Content/Content Marketing – Sports.

The Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference recognizes outstanding work in short-form video, showcasing storytelling across multiple platforms.

– War Machine made their in-ring debut for NXT at Thursday’s live show in Jacksonville, Florida. You can see pics below of the team, who beat Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi:

