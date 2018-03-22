wrestling / News
WWE News: Southpaw Regional Wrestling Wins Comedy Award, War Machine Makes NXT In-Ring Debut (Pics)
– Southpaw Regional Wrestling won an award for Comedy Series at the Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference. WWE announced that the series won the award for series over five minutes and placed third in the category of Brand Content/Content Marketing – Sports.
The Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference recognizes outstanding work in short-form video, showcasing storytelling across multiple platforms.
– War Machine made their in-ring debut for NXT at Thursday’s live show in Jacksonville, Florida. You can see pics below of the team, who beat Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi:
IN RING @WWENXT DEBUT OF WAR MACHINE @WarBeardHanson @RAYMONDxROWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0HMdlKXMEj
— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018
M4 – WAR MACHINE (@RAYMONDxROWE and @WarBeardHanson) defeated Eh Nois (@adrianjaoude and @cezarbononi_wwe) w/ @TaynaraContiWWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/keaSs6wEei
— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018
And then they kick your a$$! Like gentlemen welcome to NXT! #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/dZdmSehqyB
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) March 23, 2018