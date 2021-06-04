WWE News: The Rock Sends Message To Ruby Riott, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, Clip For A&E Biography of Bret Hart

– After her release from WWE earlier this week, Ruby Riott posted a message to Instagram stating that “this is far from over.” In the comments, The Rock gave her an inspirational message.

He wrote: “You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better. (Thank you for the awesome birthday vid)”

– Tonight’s Smackdown includes the following matches:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Rey & Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Commander Azeez banned from ringside)

– A&E has released a clip of the upcoming Bret Hart biography episode, which airs Sunday.