wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Sends Message To Ruby Riott, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, Clip For A&E Biography of Bret Hart

June 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ruby Riott WWE

– After her release from WWE earlier this week, Ruby Riott posted a message to Instagram stating that “this is far from over.” In the comments, The Rock gave her an inspirational message.

He wrote: “You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better. (Thank you for the awesome birthday vid)

– Tonight’s Smackdown includes the following matches:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Rey & Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Commander Azeez banned from ringside)

– A&E has released a clip of the upcoming Bret Hart biography episode, which airs Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Ruby Riott, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading