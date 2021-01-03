wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Rivalries of 2020, Sneak Peek For WWE Day Of TLC
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the top feuds of 2020. You can see the video below, which includes the likes of Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and more:
– The company also posted a new sneak peek of the latest WWE Day Of special, looking at TLC 2020. The special hit the WWE Network today.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW