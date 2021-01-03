wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Rivalries of 2020, Sneak Peek For WWE Day Of TLC

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Drew McIntyre WWE SummerSlam

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the top feuds of 2020. You can see the video below, which includes the likes of Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and more:

– The company also posted a new sneak peek of the latest WWE Day Of special, looking at TLC 2020. The special hit the WWE Network today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Day Of, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading