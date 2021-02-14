wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Feature Charlotte Flair Stretching by the Ocean, Beth Phoenix Workout Selfie, Edge & Christian Prep for Rumble Returns in Day Of Sneak Peek

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw 6-8-20

WWE.com released its gallery of top Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair, Beth Phoenix, Naomi, Otis, Alexa Bliss with Ryan Cabrera, John Morrison with The Miz and Angel Garza, and more. You can view some of those photos below.

– WWE The Day Of: Royal Rumble 2021 is now available on the free version of the WWE Network and will be streaming tonight following NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. A new clip is available from the special showing Edge and Christian backstage and getting ready for their respective returns at the event. Both men competed in the men’s Royal Rumble match, which Edge on. You can view that clip below.

