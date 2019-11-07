wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Brings Dayton Bouncer to NXT, Video of Santana Garrett vs. Taynara Conti

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H brought the bouncer who saved lives at the Dayton, Ohio shooting out for a dark segment on NXT. You can see pics from the segment below, during which The Game brought Jeremy Ganger out and presented him with an NXT Championship belt.

Ganger, an independent wrestler, is credited with saving lives for his actions during the shooting in August.

– Here’s video from the Santana Garrett vs. Taynara Conti match on NXT, which was Garrett’s NXT TV debut. Conti won the match:

