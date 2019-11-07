WWE News: Triple H Brings Dayton Bouncer to NXT, Video of Santana Garrett vs. Taynara Conti

– Triple H brought the bouncer who saved lives at the Dayton, Ohio shooting out for a dark segment on NXT. You can see pics from the segment below, during which The Game brought Jeremy Ganger out and presented him with an NXT Championship belt.

Ganger, an independent wrestler, is credited with saving lives for his actions during the shooting in August.

A special in ring presentation to honor Jeremy Granger who saved many lives during the Dayton shootings. @TripleH shares an NXT championship with Jeremy in a great moment. pic.twitter.com/e1O38s65PV — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 7, 2019

Scoop #3: Triple H has something special he wants us all to be a part of Tonight they have a real hero at NXT live They introduce The Bouncer who saved countless lives during The Dayton Club Shooting, Jeremy Ganger Triple H presents Jeremy with an NXT Title Belt pic.twitter.com/YyEBmKvEEN — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 7, 2019

