WWE News: Triple H Praises Jeet Rama After AJ Styles Match, Full Superstar Spectacle Video Highlights

– WWE executive Triple H had high praise for Jeet Rama after his performance against AJ Styles at today’s Superstar Spectacle event. Styles pinned Jeet Rama in a singles match earlier today.

Triple H tweeted, “Proud to see how far @JeetRamaWWE has come since joining @WWE. A great showing at #WWESuperstarSpectacle and another chapter in what will be a long tale in the ring. @WWEIndia #WWESuperstarSpectacle”

Proud to see how far @JeetRamaWWE has come since joining @WWE. A great showing at #WWESuperstarSpectacle and another chapter in what will be a long tale in the ring. @WWEIndia #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/qLMDcaQycF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2021

– WWE aired the Superstar Spectacle event earlier today on the WWE Network. Full highlights from the event are now available, which you can see below. You can also check out 411’s full recap and review of the event RIGHT HERE.















