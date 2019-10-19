WWE News: Triple H Says Tyson Fury Is Custom Built For WWE, New Content Coming To WWE Network Next Week, Rhea Ripley WWE 2K20 Entrance

– Triple H and Tyson Fury recently appeared on ESPN’s Get Up where Triple H spoke about why Tyson Fury is ‘custom built’ for WWE.

He said: “Well for us, we look for athletes from all over the globe, from every sport, every walk of life. But for us to have somebody at the height of their popularity and ‘recognizability’ like a Tyson Fury, you know? This came to my attention months ago. The alliance between Top Rank and ESPN Plus. I went to the Lomachenko fight at the time he was signing with Top Rank, it just opened my eyes to that possibility. We had a moment in time where we could get something done with him, we made the offer, he was thrilled to do it and it worked out perfectly for us. And you know, he’ll say it, I’ll say it, he’s custom made for this. Sports entertainment, he is the entertainment, that goes with the sport.”

– A new episode of “WWE Day Of” focusing on the Smackdown debut on FOX will debut on the WWE Network soon.

– A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot featuring Kane will debut on the Network this Monday after RAW.

– Here’s a new video featuring Rhea Ripley’s entrance in WWE 2K20: