WWE News: Video Shows Creation of Zombies for WrestleMania Backlash, NXT Superstars Reveal Who They Trust the Least, Fall Guys Let’s Play on UUDD
May 21, 2021
– WWE released a new clip showcasing the creation of the zombies in the Zombie Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash in partnership with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead on Netflix. You can view that clip below:
A bite isn’t the only way to become a zombie.
Witness incredibly creepy transformations as @ZackSnyder’s #ArmyoftheDead takes over WWE! @NetflixFilm #BrandPartnership pic.twitter.com/9wVYyMKEi7
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2021
– WWE released a new video where NXT Superstars and staff reveal who they trust the least:
– UpUpDownDown released a BRE Let’s Play video with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. You can check out that video below:
