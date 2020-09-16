wrestling / News
WWE News: Virtual Audience Capacity Reached for SmackDown, Timeline Preview Clip Showcases Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus
– WWE has announced that the virtual fan audience capacity has been reached for this week’s edition of SmackDown. You can see the announcement below. Virtual fan registration for next week’s episode of Raw will reopen on Saturday, September 19.
– WWE released a preview clip for the new episode of WWE Timeline showcasing Mickie Jame vs. Trish Stratus. That clip can be viewed below. The new episode, “Do You Love Me Now,” is now streaming on the free tier of the WWE Network.
