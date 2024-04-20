– While WWE continues its UK tour this weekend, they also have two live events scheduled today and tomorrow in Erie, Pennsylvania and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event is being held at the Erie Insurance Arena. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Iyo Sky

* Jade Cargill set for first WWE Live event appearance

* Also set to appear: LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and more.

– Tomorrow, WWE will hold Sunday Stunner at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The venue is advertising LA Knight, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and more for the event.

– Lastly, NXT has a live event scheduled for later tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.