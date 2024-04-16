Cards For This Week’s WWE UK Tour Announced

The WWE UK tour cards for this week have been revealed.

The tour kicks off on April 17 in Birmingham and then moves on to Cardiff, London, and finally concludes in Belfast on April 20. Take a look at the latest lineups for each show below, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor.

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.

– Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven.

– Ricochet & Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonaugh.

– Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya.