WWE News: WWE Now Streaming ‘The Ultimate Crown’, Match List For Upcoming Drew Mcintyre DVD, NXT UK Lineup
– WWE is now streaming their special program ‘The Ultimate Crown’ online ahead of today’s Crown Jewel PPV.
– Today’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock includes:
* Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey (Gallus banned from ringside)
* Symbiosis vs. Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff
– Here is a list of matches from the upcoming Drew McIntyre – The Best of WWE’s Scottish Warrior DVD, which arrives in December:
Welcome to Claymore Country! Witness the greatest matches of The Scottish Warrior’s career as he ascends to the top of the WWE mountain.
3…2…1…CLAYMORE!
Possessing immense power, undeniable skill, and respect of the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre climbed to the top of WWE and rechristened it Claymore Country. Now, you can relive the most exciting matches of one of WWE’s most resilient Superstars with DREW McINTYRE: THE BEST OF WWE’S SCOTTISH WARRIOR. From starting as WWE’s Chosen One to thriving in NXT, to main eventing WrestleMania, this DVD set covers McIntyre’s rollercoaster ride through sports entertainment. This collection highlights Drew McIntyre’s greatness, FEATURING MATCHES AGAINST UNDERTAKER, BROCK LESNAR, KURT ANGLE, RANDY ORTON, GOLDBERG, AND MORE!
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison
TLC • December 13, 2009
Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker
SmackDown • March 19, 2010
NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III • August 19, 2017
Drew McIntyre vs. Kurt Angle
RAW • November 5, 2018
2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Royal Rumble • January 26, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania 36: Night Two • March 26, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
SummerSlam • August 23, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
Royal Rumble • January 31, 2021
