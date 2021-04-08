wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Releases Footage From After NXT Takeover, Raquel Gonzalez Celebrates Title Win, NXT UK Lineup
– WWE has released footage following last night’s NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, in which Io Shirai received a standing ovation following her match with Raquel Gonzalez. She took a bow as there were chants of ‘Thank You Io’.
– Raquel Gonzalez spoke with WWE.com following her NXT women’s title win.
She said: “It’s not surreal. This is real life. This feels real, and there’s no other word to describe it other than, ‘I told you so! I knew I would be here one day. I knew I would be here, and to stand here right now is just… it’s just 100% real.”
– Here’s the lineup for today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network:
* NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Rampage Brown
* #1 Contender for NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate
* Meiko Satomura & Millie McKenzie vs. Kay Lee Ray & Isla Dawn
* A-Kid and Jordan Devlin to appear
* An update on Ilja Dragunov
