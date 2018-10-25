WWE News: WWE Releasing Album of Women’s Themes, Total Divas Bonus Clip

– WWE is set to release a new album of women’s theme songs on digital platforms on Friday. The LP, Uncaged VI, is produced by longtime WWE songwriter Jim Johnston and has the following tracklist:

1. “Pourquoi??” (Bourgeoisie Remix) [Maryse]

2. “Hurt You” (Katie Lea)

3. “Strong and Sexy” (Stronger) [Gail Kim]

4. “Party On” (DJ Gabriel & Alicia Fox)

5. “Tropical Storm (Pacific Islands Remix)” [Tamina]

6. “The Girl Next Door” (Stacy Keibler)

7. “Yeah Baby” (Natalya)

8. “Glamazon (Championship Remix)” [Beth Phoenix]

9. “What Love Is (RnB Remix)“ [Candice Michelle]

10. “Don’t Mess With” (Victoria)

11. “Molly Holly“ (Molly Holly)

12. “Made of Ivory“ (Ivory)

13. “Who’s That Girl“ (Emma)

14. “All Grown Up (General Manager Remix) “ [Stephanie McMahon]

– WWE posted the following bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, with Naomi giving Nia Jax and Natalya a surprise birthday gift: