WWE News: WWE Releasing Album of Women’s Themes, Total Divas Bonus Clip
– WWE is set to release a new album of women’s theme songs on digital platforms on Friday. The LP, Uncaged VI, is produced by longtime WWE songwriter Jim Johnston and has the following tracklist:
1. “Pourquoi??” (Bourgeoisie Remix) [Maryse]
2. “Hurt You” (Katie Lea)
3. “Strong and Sexy” (Stronger) [Gail Kim]
4. “Party On” (DJ Gabriel & Alicia Fox)
5. “Tropical Storm (Pacific Islands Remix)” [Tamina]
6. “The Girl Next Door” (Stacy Keibler)
7. “Yeah Baby” (Natalya)
8. “Glamazon (Championship Remix)” [Beth Phoenix]
9. “What Love Is (RnB Remix)“ [Candice Michelle]
10. “Don’t Mess With” (Victoria)
11. “Molly Holly“ (Molly Holly)
12. “Made of Ivory“ (Ivory)
13. “Who’s That Girl“ (Emma)
14. “All Grown Up (General Manager Remix) “ [Stephanie McMahon]
– WWE posted the following bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, with Naomi giving Nia Jax and Natalya a surprise birthday gift: