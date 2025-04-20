wrestling / News

WWE News: No A&E Programming Tonight, WrestleMania Roast Taking Place Tonight

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s A&E programming block is taking a week off due to WrestleMania 41. The usual Sunday programming of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments will not take place this week. A&E is advertising a double episode of WWE LFG for April 26th.

– WWE will host the WrestleMania After Dark party and Roast of WrestleMania tonight following night two of WrestleMania. You can find out more at the links.

