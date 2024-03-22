WWE Announces Nominees For 2024 Slammy Awards

WWE has announced the nominees for the 2024 Slammy Awards, with voting officially open. As noted earlier, the company announced today that the Slammys would be returning over WrestleMania weekend. WWE has revealed the nominees and opened up the voting, as you can see below:

Vote now for The 2024 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards

The Slammy Awards are back!

WWE’s iconic award show makes its triumphant return when The 2024 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards stream live from WWE World at WrestleMania on WWE’s social platforms on Sunday, April 7.

The best part of it all? You, the WWE Universe, will be voting to decide who will leave WrestleMania Weekend with a Slammy in their hands!

Voting is open now, so be sure to make your voice heard for your favorite WWE Superstars, matches and moments of the past year.

The 2024 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will be hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley with special appearances by WWE Superstars, so be sure to visit WWE World at WrestleMania if you’re in Philadelphia to watch live, or tune in to WWE’s social channels to watch from home.

Click the links below to vote in each category:

Female Superstar of the Year

* Rhea Ripley

* Bianca Belair

* Bayley

* IYO SKY

* Becky Lynch

Male Superstar of the Year

* Cody Rhodes

* Roman Reigns

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Gunther

* Logan Paul

Best Entrance

* Cody Rhodes

* Roman Reigns

* Bianca Belair

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Rhea Ripley

* Becky Lynch

* The Rock

* Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)

Return of the Year

* CM Punk

* The Rock

* Nia Jax

* Randy Orton

* Naomi

Faction of the Year

* The Judgment Day

* Alpha Academy

* Imperium

* The Bloodline

* Damage CTRL

Rivalry of the Year

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

* Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar of the Year

* Ilja Dragunov

* Carmelo Hayes

* Lyra Valkyria

* Tiffany Stratton

* Bron Breakker

Match of the Year

* Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)

* Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)

* Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)

* Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

OMG Moment of the Year

* Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23)

* CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

* IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)

* The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)

* Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24)

* Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24)

Social Star of the Year

* Grayson Waller

* Logan Paul

* Drew McIntyre

* Chelsea Green

* Liv Morgan

Breakout Superstar of the Year

* Jey Uso

* Tiffany Stratton

* Pretty Deadly

* Dragon Lee

* LA Knight