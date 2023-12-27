WWE Announces NXT Year-End Award Winners

WWE announced the winners of the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards on this week’s episode of NXT. The following winners of the fan-voted awards were announced on Tuesday’s show:

* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Creed Brothers

* NXT Female Superstar of the Year: Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Male Superstar of the Year: Ilja Dragunov

* NXT Match of the Year: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT No Mercy)

* NXT Moment of the Year: The Undertaker arrives (October 10th episode of NXT)