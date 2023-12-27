wrestling / News

WWE Announces NXT Year-End Award Winners

December 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Year-End Awards 2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE announced the winners of the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards on this week’s episode of NXT. The following winners of the fan-voted awards were announced on Tuesday’s show:

* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Creed Brothers
* NXT Female Superstar of the Year: Tiffany Stratton
* NXT Male Superstar of the Year: Ilja Dragunov
* NXT Match of the Year: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT No Mercy)
* NXT Moment of the Year: The Undertaker arrives (October 10th episode of NXT)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Year-End Awards, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading