WWE Announces NXT Year-End Award Winners
December 26, 2023 | Posted by
WWE announced the winners of the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards on this week’s episode of NXT. The following winners of the fan-voted awards were announced on Tuesday’s show:
* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Creed Brothers
* NXT Female Superstar of the Year: Tiffany Stratton
* NXT Male Superstar of the Year: Ilja Dragunov
* NXT Match of the Year: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT No Mercy)
* NXT Moment of the Year: The Undertaker arrives (October 10th episode of NXT)
