WWE Officials Deny That Vince McMahon Is Back In Creative

It was reported yesterday by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that a source alleged that Vince McMahon was back in creative. At the time, Sapp noted that he couldn’t confirm the story. Now it seems the story was false. Sapp took to Twitter to note that WWE officials said that any ‘fears’ of McMahon’s return are ‘unfounded’.

Triple H has previously said that McMahon has some input, but Triple H currently has the final say. As noted, McMahon returned to the company in January, but is said to be there to help facilitate a sale, not interfere in the day-to-day events.