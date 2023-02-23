wrestling / News
WWE Officials Deny That Vince McMahon Is Back In Creative
It was reported yesterday by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that a source alleged that Vince McMahon was back in creative. At the time, Sapp noted that he couldn’t confirm the story. Now it seems the story was false. Sapp took to Twitter to note that WWE officials said that any ‘fears’ of McMahon’s return are ‘unfounded’.
Triple H has previously said that McMahon has some input, but Triple H currently has the final say. As noted, McMahon returned to the company in January, but is said to be there to help facilitate a sale, not interfere in the day-to-day events.
Sources within WWE that would be in the position to know tell Fightful Select that these fears are unfounded. We couldn't get any confirmations on those talent's fears, as noted in the original post.
HHH has been open that Vince has input, and is been adamant to talent that… https://t.co/T7zN7mkyPi
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2023
