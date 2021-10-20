WWE Partnering With Snap’s Arcadia for AR Experiences, Stephanie McMahon Comments

– Earlier this week, Snap Inc. announced the launch of a new global creative studio for branded augmented reality called Arcadia. Under the initiative, Snap plans to develop new technology and deliver AR experiences for brands and agency partners. WWE was announced for one of the new Snap’s Arcadia partnerships. With the partnership, Snap is planning the following:

Studio of Record: Arcadia will become the official “AR Studio of Record” and take on all of their AR production, strategy and insight needs across platforms. Project Based Work: Arcadia will deliver against a specific scope-of-work that align to Arcadia’s mission Strategic Partner: Arcadia will offer AR Strategy expertise to clients/agencies in the form of workshops, insights and trend reporting to up-level their own capabilities

Also, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon weighed in on the news via Twitter, stating, “Overdelivering to our fans has always been important to @WWE. Excited to be one of the first partners of @Snap’s #Arcadia, developing AR experiences for our passionate fanbase all over the world.” You can see her tweet below.