WWE Announces Payback Store & Superstar Meet & Greets For This Weekend

WWE has announced a Payback pop-up store for this weekend, which will include meet & greet opportunities with WWE superstars. The store will be open on Friday and Saturday, leading up to Saturday’s PPV event. The announcement reads:

Shop the largest collection of WWE Payback merchandise at the official WWE Payback Store in Pittsburgh! Taking over the PensGear store located inside PPG Paints Arena, members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop exclusive WWE Payback merchandise, including Championship Titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-Titles and so much more!

The WWE Payback Store will also feature free meet & greets with your favorite WWE Superstars. Full Superstar meet & greet schedule can be seen below.

The WWE Payback Store is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

WWE Payback Store Location

PensGear at PPG Paints Arena

1001 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Store Hours

Friday, Sept. 1 – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 2 – 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

WWE Superstar Meet & Greets

Raquel Rodriguez

Friday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Austin Theory

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

*Limited capacity meet & greet. Wristband needed for entry. Wristbands can be picked up at WWE Payback Store once the store opens on Friday. Only wristbands for that days meet & greet will be available.