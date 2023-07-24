Details on This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions, Including 10 Episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling

WWE has announced the schedule of new content that will arrive on Peacock this week, including ten new episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling. The full list includes:

Monday, Jul. 24

– Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier):

– Ten episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling, which include:

* December 6, 1980: “WWE Tag Team Champions Tony Garea & Rick Martel face Silvano Sousa & Baron Mikel Scicluna.”

* December 13, 1980: “Dominic DeNucci teams with Rick McGraw to take on The Moondogs; Pedro Morales faces Mike Smith.”

* December 27, 1980: “Stan Hansen battles Rick McGraw; “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas goes one-on-one with Jose Estrada.”

* January 3, 1981: “Hulk Hogan shows off a new side; The undefeated Killer Khan doesn’t care about manners.”

* January 10, 1981: “Stan Hansen calls out WWE Champion Bob Backlund; Sgt. Slaughter locks up with Frank Savage.”

* January 17, 1981: “Tony Garea & Rick Martel face Johnny Rodz & Jose Estrada; Pedro Morales takes on Ron Shaw.”

* January 24, 1981: “Hulk Hogan looks to outmuscle two men; Fred Blassie guarantees 1981 will be his year.”

* January 31, 1981: “Hulk Hogan takes on two opponents in a Handicap Match; WWE Champion Bob Backlund sounds off.”

* February 7, 1981: “King Kong Mosca makes his WWE in-ring debut against Jim Duggan.”

* February 14, 1981: “WWE Tag Team Champion Tony Garea competes in singles action; Hulk Hogan battles Tony Atlas.”

Wednesday, Jul. 26

– Monday Night Raw (6/26/23) (also available on free tier)

– WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET guests announced Chad Gable, Otis and Titus O’Neil (also available on free tier)

– WWE NXT (7/25/23)

– The Best of WWE: Great American Bash – 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, Jul. 27

– This Week in WWE

Friday, Jul. 28

– NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jul. 29

– WWE Main Event (7/13/23)

– The SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET

– wXw We Love Wrestling #47 – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jul. 30

– Friday Night SmackDown (7/1/23)

– NXT Great American Bash 2023 Kick off – 7 p.m. ET

– NXT Great American Bash 2023 – 8 p.m. ET