wrestling / News
WWE Performance Center Reportedly Being Remodeled, Update on NXT Training
September 8, 2020 | Posted by
The WWE Performance Center is getting an update, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the PC, which served as the home for Raw and Smackdown during the pandemic, has not yet returned to serving as the training center for trainees as it is getting renovated and remodeled, and that the talent is still training at a facility across the street from the Center despite Raw and Smackdown’s move to the ThunderDome at the Amway Center.
According to the site, those talents they’ve spoken to say that they’re enjoying training at the temporary facility and that in-house wrestling events have resumed taking place there.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Initially Not Liking Orange Cassidy’s Character, Creating The ‘Demo God’ Catchphrase, AEW’s TV Ratings
- Jake Roberts Discusses Being Back In Wrestling With AEW, Never Winning A Title In WWE, How Wrestling Has Changed
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Think About Raw Plans Until Day of Show, Vince McMahon First Looked at Show Monday Morning