WWE Releases Four Office Employees

WWE has parted ways with four members of their office staff, including their Vice President of Branding and more. Fightful Select reports that Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, Laura Todd, and Mike Giacco have all exited the company.

Petrucelli had been with WWE for over nine years worked directly with their CBO as Vice President of Branding. She is said to have managed a $13M budget annually.

Stamatis was with WWE for over four years and was SVP of Global Marketing and Sales Strategy, having previously worked in the marketing departments for the NBA, Pepsi and other companies.

Todd was brought in in October of 2007 as the Vice President of Partnership Marketing and had worked at Sports Illustrated prior to that.

Giacco was in the Talent Sales & Global Partnerships department and had been there for over eight years. Fans may know him as a former 24/7 Champion, having won the title in November of 2019.

The site reports that promotions from within and new hires will be done in order to fill the openings and it was about restructuring the company and moving new people into those roles as opposed to reducing the number of employees.