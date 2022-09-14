wrestling / News

WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 9-12-22 Judgment Day Edge Image Credit: WWE

– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.

You can view a clip of The Bump’s announcement below:

