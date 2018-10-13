WWE Reportedly Still Moving Forward With Crown Jewel

– As previously reported, WWE was receiving calls to cancel or suspend its Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia due to allegations of the disappearance of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. The Turkish government claims that Khashoggi was murdered in a plot by Saudi officials. Later on WWE, released a statement that they were “monitoring the situation.” PWInsider reports that that the event is still moving forward as of today (Oct. 13).

Per the report, WWE is still working on the logistics and production aspects for the event, including talent itineraries and other various aspects for the event. Crown Jewel is currently slated for November 2, and it’s expected to air live on the WWE Network. The card will be held at King Saud University Stadium at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

