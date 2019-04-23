wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Moves Backlash To June 23
April 23, 2019 | Posted by
– In an update from a story over the weekend, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE hasn’t canceled June’s Backlash event, but they have moved the event back a week to June 23. The show will now take place from Tacoma, Washington.
Meltzer previously reported that the event, originally scheduled for June 16, had been canceled as WWE will be holding their next Saudi Arabi show on June 7 and didn’t want to run events on back-to-back weekends. The June 16 event in San Diego is now a regular live event.
WWE has yet to confirm the next Saudi Arabia show or Backlash.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Discusses Triple H’s AEW Jokes at WWE Hall of Fame, Whether They Were Planned Out
- Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown
- Details On Creative Team’s Thought Process For This Year’s Money in the Bank Winner
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Why WCW Teased Hulk Hogan for Spring Stampede 1994 and Didn’t Deliver