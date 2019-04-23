WWE Reportedly Moves Backlash To June 23

– In an update from a story over the weekend, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE hasn’t canceled June’s Backlash event, but they have moved the event back a week to June 23. The show will now take place from Tacoma, Washington.

Meltzer previously reported that the event, originally scheduled for June 16, had been canceled as WWE will be holding their next Saudi Arabi show on June 7 and didn’t want to run events on back-to-back weekends. The June 16 event in San Diego is now a regular live event.

WWE has yet to confirm the next Saudi Arabia show or Backlash.