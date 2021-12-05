WWE Reportedly Not Holding Live Episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve

WWE will not be airing a live episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve, according to a new report. It was noted on the latest WOR that WWE will be airing a “year in review” show on December 31st instead of an episode of new content.

The decision was made because FOX decided not to run Smackdown this year in favor of New Year’s Eve programming. Smackdown is thus being moved to FOX Sports 1, and WWE decided on the year in review special instead.

WWE will be running an episode of Smackdown on Christmas Eve, which will be taped on the week before in Chicago. WWE Day 1 takes place on New Year’s Day on Peacock and WWE Network.