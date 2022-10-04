wrestling / News
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes.
The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around the ring, and that some of the seating is more elevated to give a better view of fans.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks Didn’t Give Him Rumors About Colt Cabana
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week