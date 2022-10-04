wrestling / News

WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes.

The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around the ring, and that some of the seating is more elevated to give a better view of fans.

