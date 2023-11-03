wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet & Giovanni Vinci Play Tug-Of-War With Lion In Viral Clip, Latest WWE Tattooed Episode
A resurfaced clip of Ricochet, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE alumnus Big Damo playing tug-of-war with a lion has gone viral online. You can see the clip below of the three at a zoo doing a tug-of-war experience with the aforemention big cat. Fightful reports that the clip was from years ago and was at the San Antonio Zoo.
The clip has 14.6 million views on Twitter as of this writing.
Strength of a Lioness pic.twitter.com/GRfe42D5xs
— Figen (@TheFigen_) November 2, 2023
– Speaking of Ricochet, he and Samantha Irvin are on the latest episode of WWE Tattooed as you can see below:
