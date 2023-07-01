WWE, The Rock, Matt Hardy, Lance Storm & More React To Darren Drozdov’s Passing

Darren “Droz” Drozdov’s passing has drawn reactions from the wrestling world including WWE, The Rock, Matt Hardy, and more. As reported earlier, Drozdov passed away at the age of 54 on Friday. The passing has drawn reactions from several people in the industry and you can see a selection of comments below:

Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away.

Darren Drozdov aka Droz.

We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 30, 2023

Everyone at BT Sport is saddened to hear the news of the passing of Darren Drozdov, professionally known to WWE fans as Droz. 1969-2023 RIP pic.twitter.com/A2100uRGYZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 30, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54. WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7gDRO0tiGl pic.twitter.com/EqPtbGIPy8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 30, 2023

Nothin but LOVE for our brother Droz. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP and God Bless 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fr4yY9y5hc — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 30, 2023

#RIP Darren Drozdov I didn’t know him well, but he was a fun guy to be around who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He will be missed and remembered fondly. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 30, 2023

We're saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler. "Droz" embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/9clWCZxRdt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 30, 2023

#RIPDroz Here’s the infamous scene from “Beyond the Mat” where Vince McMahon pitched the character of Puke to Droz, since he could throw up on command. pic.twitter.com/Wbp1h53nAK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 30, 2023

Rest in Peace Darren Drosdov. I was privileged to work him once, on Shotgun Saturday Night, and he was a true gentleman, allowing me to pitch ideas at a time that others might not have. Thank you Droz. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 30, 2023

We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Darren Drozdov, who we were honored to work with during our second season. Despite enduring a tragic, life-altering injury, his passion for life, enthusiasm and strength will always be a source of inspiration to us. RIP Droz🙏 pic.twitter.com/MIeWDoFLjk — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 30, 2023

Very sad news about Darren Drozdov. He endured so much and always seemed to have a smile on his face no matter what. My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time. 😔 https://t.co/IpPt5rE6Eh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 30, 2023

Everyone at BT Sport is saddened to hear the news of the passing of Darren Drozdov, professionally known to WWE fans as Droz. 1969-2023 RIP pic.twitter.com/A2100uRGYZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 30, 2023

Very sad to hear former WWE Superstar "Droz" Darren Drozdov has died. He was an amazing man with a great attitude. His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: ‘There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair,… pic.twitter.com/HcTBtmb23H — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) June 30, 2023

Very sad to hear of Droz passing. Was a really a great guy. Career was sadly cut short due to a tragic situation in the ring. Battled for years, was always smiling and positive. RIP pic.twitter.com/n0t3Z00BJK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 30, 2023

Saddened to hear about the passing of Darren Drozdov. Darren was a great guy who was always full of life & laughs.#RIP Droz — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 30, 2023