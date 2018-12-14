Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Sets Vince McMahon’s Return For Monday’s Raw

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– Vince McMahon will make his return to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced on Friday that McMahon will appear on this coming Monday’s episode, which will be the first following WWE TLC.

As you can see in the below tweet, McMahon will be “shake[ing] things up,” suggesting it may have to do with Baron Corbin’s GM status. Corbin is set for a match with Braun Strowman at TLC and if he wins, will become permanent Raw GM. If he loses, he will lose all his authority on Raw.

article topics :

RAW, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading