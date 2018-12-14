WWE Sets Vince McMahon’s Return For Monday’s Raw

– Vince McMahon will make his return to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced on Friday that McMahon will appear on this coming Monday’s episode, which will be the first following WWE TLC.

As you can see in the below tweet, McMahon will be “shake[ing] things up,” suggesting it may have to do with Baron Corbin’s GM status. Corbin is set for a match with Braun Strowman at TLC and if he wins, will become permanent Raw GM. If he loses, he will lose all his authority on Raw.